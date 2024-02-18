U.P.: Youth dies as security guard’s gun goes off during scuffle in Lucknow

A youth allegedly trying to trespass on a multi-storey apartment died after he suffered a bullet injury as the gun of the apartment’s accidentally went off during a scuffle between the duo in Dubagga police station area here on Sunday, police said. Security guard Kamlesh has been arrested and further probe is under way. (For Representation)

As per reports, police got information that a youth later identified as Aman, 22, of Shahpur Bhamrauli village under Dubagga police station was lying by the roadside near the apartment at Kuda Crossing.

A police team rushed to the scene and took the victim to the KGMU trauma centre where he was declared dead. The doctors in their examination found that the youth had a gunshot injury in his stomach and died due to excessive bleeding.

After this, the police reached the crime scene where they quizzed security guard Kamlesh, 44, of Maal police station area in Lucknow.

Kamlesh alleged that Aman (the victim) was trying to enter the apartment when the former was on duty there. He also claimed that he and the victim had a scuffle during which the security guard’s double barrel gun went off and the bullet hit the youth in the stomach. The youth subsequently ran away from the scene but fell unconscious at a little distance.

Inspector, Dubagga police station, Abhinav Verma said Kamlesh had been arrested and further probe into the incident was under way.

It surfaced during the investigation that the scared security guard had hidden his licensed gun at the house of one of his acquaintances named as Uday Yadav in the locality. On Kamlesh’s disclosure, the police recovered the gun and took Uday into custody.