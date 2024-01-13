close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.Cong leaders to offer prayers at Ram temple on Makar Sankranti

U.P.Cong leaders to offer prayers at Ram temple on Makar Sankranti

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 09:36 PM IST

The Congress leaders will move from Lucknow by road and reach Ram Janmabhoomi via Dharmpath through Ram ki Paidi, on the bank of river Saryu.

Ayodhya :

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders have decided to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi after the controversy over the refusal of the top party leaders to attend the consecration ceremony, terming it a political affair . (Pic for representation)
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee leaders will visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti on Monday. The leaders, including Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pandey, UPCC Ajay Rai, Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, former state president and ex-MP from Faizabad Nirmal Khatri, former National Scheduled Caste Commission chairman PL Punia and many other senior leaders will have darshan at Ram Janmabhoomi on the day.

To note, the Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders have decided to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi after the controversy over the refusal of the top party leaders to attend the consecration ceremony, terming it a political affair .

Reacting to the proposed visit , Professor Anil Singh, chief proctor of Ayodhya’s Saket Degree College, said , “ It is a great decision by Congress leaders , as the whole credit of Ram temple goes to the Congress only. All all the major events that paved the way for the grand Ram temple took place in the Congress regime.”

“Congress was in power in 1949 when the idols were placed in Babri Masjid. In 1984, the mosque was unlocked under the Congress government. In 1989, shilanyas of Ram temple was done on the orders of the Congress government and finally the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 , when the Congress was in power at the centre,” he added.

The Congress leaders will move from Lucknow by road and reach Ram Janmabhoomi via Dharmpath through Ram ki Paidi, the banks of river Saryu.

However, senior Congress leader and former MP Nirmal Khatri said, “I will be out of Faizabad on that day , so I may not be visiting Ayodhya.

