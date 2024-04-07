The Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL), a government-owned transmission utility, will now upgrade its network across the state to handle an ever-increasing power demand that is anticipated to peak to 43,778 MW by 2028-29. UPERC nod to STU’s 5-yr plan to increase capacity (Pic for representation)

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has granted approval to the state transmission utility’s (STU) five-year plan seeking to augment the transmission capacity in the state from the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29.

With a view to handling the upcoming transmission demand and generation, the utility had submitted a plan to the UPERC, seeking addition of 102 new sub-stations with 66,490 MVA transformation capacity and laying of 7529 km of transmission lines during 2024-25and 2028-29.

“The commission has approved the plan via its order issued on March 3, though with certain conditions,” a senior energy department official said.

The commission in its order passed by chairman Arvind Kumar and members VK Srivastava and Sanjay Kumar Singh asked the petitioner (STU) to ensure compliance of work plan/timelines submitted for relieving the overloading of transmission lines, transformers, sub-stations of 220 kv and above by May 31, 2024.

It may be pointed out any power produced at power plants is evacuated through the transmission network before the same reached the distribution network and from there to consumer end. Quite often people face load shedding because of the inadequacy of the transmission infrastructure to carry electricity up to the distribution chain.

The commission directed the petitioner to submit the list of 132 transformers and lines having reached 75% and more loading on July 24, 2023 at 21.33 hrs (when the peak demand was recorded to the highest that year) within 15 days from the date of issuance of this order along with work plan/timelines for relieving the same.

The petitioner was also asked to submit the discom-wise list of 33 kv bays which are not yet connected with the distribution system.

“A total addition of 4831 reactors planned to be installed at 765 kv and 400 kv voltage levels from 2024-25-2028-29 as submitted by the petitioner shall be an integral part of STU’s transmission plan,” ruled the regulator.

It said that the petitioner shall in future include in the transmission plan the demand estimation for requirement of reactive power for five-period period along with STU’s work plan/timeline for meeting the same and ensure availability of adequate land for expansion of the network in future.

While giving approval to the plan the commission considered its own projections about the future demand in the state instead of going by the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) forecast which it said was on lower side and less practical as seen last year.

The UPERC has projected the peak power demand in UP to be 31,590 MW in 2024-25, 34,434 MW in 2025-26, 37,533 MW in 2026-27, 40,535 MW in 2027-28 and 43,778 MW in 2028-29.

“The commission had anticipated the peak demand in UP to be 28,982 MW in 2023-24 and the forecast happened to be mostly true while the CEA had projected the demand to be 27,531 MW only during the same year,” a UPERC official said.