UPESSC defers PGT recruitment exam

The Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Exam-2022, earlier scheduled for June 18 and 19 for filling up vacant teaching posts in government-aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, has been postponed, leaving more than 4.6 lakh candidates waiting for the examination for the past three years disappointed yet again. Candidates protesting outside the UPESSC office in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

After a meeting on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) decided to postpone the examination due to “unavoidable reasons”, officials confirmed.

According to information by examination controller DP Singh, the written exam will now be conducted in the last week of August.

The revised schedule will be announced soon through newspapers and the official website (www.upessc.up.gov.in), Singh said.

The delay was anticipated after the commission failed to release the list of cities having exam centres by June 9, ten days before the scheduled dates.

As many as 4,64,605 candidates had applied online in 2022 for the exam to fill up 624 vacant PGT posts.

Earlier in the day, several aspirants staged a protest at the UPESSC office over the delay and demanded that the examination be conducted as scheduled. The candidates surrounded the car of Harendra Rai, a member of the commission, who arrived for a meeting.

Later, deputy secretary Shivji Malviya told the protesting candidates that the examination had been postponed due to unavoidable reasons and that it would be conducted in August.