UP govt to lease out defunct dairies, cattle feed centre to NDDB

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 04, 2025 07:44 AM IST

The state government will lease all the facilities to NDDB under a 10-year agreement, following the terms outlined in the approved model lease agreement.

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to lease out three its non-operational dairy plants located in Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kannauj, along with a cattle feed factory in Ambedkar Nagar, to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for a period of 10 years, as per a government order (GO) issued on May 29.

“The move follows a proposal from the Pradesh Cooperative Dairy Federation Limited (PCDF), which previously operated these units. The proposal was reviewed and approved at the government level, in accordance with the revised guidelines issued on August 24, 2023, for the operation of newly built and underutilised dairy plants in the state,” a senior official of the dairy development department said.

According to the guidelines laid down in the order, the state government will lease all the facilities to NDDB under a 10-year agreement, following the terms outlined in the approved model lease agreement.

“The decision is expected to boost dairy production and streamline operations in the state’s cooperative dairy sector through the involvement of NDDB, a premier institution in the dairy sector,” the official said.

Follow Us On