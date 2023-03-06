Uphold festive spirit, don’t allow unhealthy practices: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Extending Holi greetings, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said justice to all and no victiminsation were essential principles of Ram Rajya. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who led a Holika Dahan procession in Gorakhpur, urged people to preserve the heritage of Sanatan Dharma.

In his brief address to a gathering at Pandey Hata crossing, Yogi Adityanath, who is also head priest of the Gorakhnath temple, stressed on the need to uphold the spirit of the festival and, at the same time, not to allow any unhealthy practice in the celebrations. He appealed to people to not put colours on religious places or against the will of anyone. He urged them to maintain communal harmony.

Yogi Adityanath performed aarti of Prahlad and played Holi before boarding the chariot for leading the Holika Dahan procession. Ahead of the procession, security forces staged a flag march on the six-kilometre route.

Laptops presented

The chief minister presented laptops to 82 students at Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium here on Monday. These students had lost their parents in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said that a sensitive government was the strength of people of the state. He also distributed sport kits among 20 women of the Mangal Dal for International Women’s Day .

CM inaugurates 2 PICUs, hails revival of fertilizer unit

Revival of a fertilizer unit in Gorakhpur after 32 years had ended scarcity in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

He also inaugurated two paediatrics intensive care units (PICUs) at two community health centres constructed by Hindustan Fertilizer and Chemical Ltd. The PICUs were inaugurated at Jungle Kauriya and Chargawan block.

He praised the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative in this regard.

The company was supposed to construct paediatric ICUs in 17 community health centres and two of them have been completed. The remaining 15 are expected to be constructed in three months.

The chief minister said strengthening the health care system with the participation of private institutions would put a check on the death rate. He stressed on the need to take care of children.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar NG and district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, along with Hindustan Fertilizer Chemical Ltd managing director SP Mohanti, senior vice-president (Gorakhpur unit) Sanjay Chawla and deputy manager (HR) Indu Bala Krishna were present on the occasion.