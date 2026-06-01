UPMRC to roll out national common mobility card from June 15

In a major step towards seamless urban mobility, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) will introduce the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from June 15, allowing commuters to use a single card across multiple metro systems and public transport networks nationwide. Metro rail before start in Charbagh station in Lucknow (File)

The move will replace UPMRC’s existing smart cards with the interoperable NCMC, granting passengers access to a wider range of services and travel options beyond UP. Existing smart card holders can switch to the new card.

The NCMC, often referred to as the “One Nation, One Card” initiative, is a RuPay-based contactless payment card designed to enable hassle-free travel and digital payments. Once activated, the card can be used not only on the Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra Metro networks but also on several other metro systems, including the Delhi Metro, Kolkata Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Bengaluru Metro, wherever NCMC facilities have been implemented.

Metro officials said the initiative is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience by eliminating the need to purchase separate travel cards in different cities. For instance, a commuter travelling from Lucknow to Delhi will be able to use the same card for metro journeys in both cities without requiring a fresh ticketing arrangement.

Apart from metro travel, the NCMC can also be used for bus rides, parking payments, toll charges and retail transactions. The card is designed as an integrated payment solution and can function as a prepaid, debit or credit card, depending on the issuing bank.

UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar said: “One of the key features of the card is its Near-Field Communication (NFC)-based contactless technology, which allows users to make quick tap-and-go payments. It also comes with an offline transit wallet, enabling fare deductions even when internet connectivity is unavailable at metro station gates. This ensures faster passenger movement and reduces delays at entry and exit points.”

The NCMC cards are expected to be made available to passengers through designated counters and partner banks ahead of the June 15 launch.