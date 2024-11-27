UPPCB’s efforts to control pollution in Lalbagh, Talkatora fall short

Despite ongoing efforts by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to curb pollution levels in the Lalbagh and Talkatora areas, the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. Recently, UPPCB conducted inspections in both areas to identify the primary sources of pollution. (For representation)

Among the six active AQI monitoring stations in Lucknow, the Talkatora industries centre and Lalbagh consistently record the highest pollution levels, with PM2.5 and PM10 levels reaching as high as 400 on certain days. The AQI in these areas has remained severely polluted for an extended period, causing concerns among residents and authorities.

Recently, UPPCB conducted inspections in both areas to identify the primary sources of pollution. The findings revealed that automobile repair shops and untreated industrial emissions were major contributors to the deteriorating air quality. In response, UPPCB ordered the closure of two factories in Talkatora and instructed the removal of automobile waste in Lalbagh.

Despite these interventions, the pollution levels remain unchanged. As of Wednesday afternoon, the AQI in Lalbagh averaged 302, while Talkatora recorded an AQI of 316—both remaining in the ‘very poor’ range.

UPPCB’s regional officer, JP Maurya, commented on the situation, saying, “Local shop owners continue to burn automobile waste, significantly contributing to the pollution. Additionally, the constant emission of smoke from vehicles being repaired exacerbates the issue.”

Regarding the factories in Talkatora, Maurya added, “We have submitted an order to higher authorities. The shutdown decision is still pending, but concrete action will be taken soon.”

On the same day, Lucknow’s overall AQI recorded 219, falling under the ‘poor’ category. This marked a slight improvement from the previous week, when the AQI had reached 290, bordering on the ‘very poor’ category.