UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2

The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers.

The agitation, according to junior engineers’ leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.

“We might begin a jail-bharo agitation if needed,” he said.

Singh alleged that diverting government’s attention from consumer problems, the management was only trying to find scapegoats and punishing JEs without any reason.

“Despite shortage of material, meters and staff, the JEs are working 16-18 hours a day, ensuring maximum revenue to the UPPCL and uninterrupted supply to consumers,” he added.

He further said despite the hard work being put in by engineers they were being rewarded with reduced ACP (Assured Career Progression Scheme), as against laid down norms by the government, apart from the substantial salary cuts.