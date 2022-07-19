UPPCL junior engineers to launch statewide agitation from August 2
The Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Association has announced launch of a peaceful statewide agitation (Satyagraha) from August 2 to 8 against UP Power Corporation Ltd’s (UPPCL) alleged arbitrariness in punishing and transferring engineers.
The agitation, according to junior engineers’ leader Satnam Singh, will range from organising protest meetings, holding press conferences, going on mass leave, taking out torch processions, holding demonstration at the Shakti Bhawan and other respective offices of importance.
“We might begin a jail-bharo agitation if needed,” he said.
Singh alleged that diverting government’s attention from consumer problems, the management was only trying to find scapegoats and punishing JEs without any reason.
“Despite shortage of material, meters and staff, the JEs are working 16-18 hours a day, ensuring maximum revenue to the UPPCL and uninterrupted supply to consumers,” he added.
He further said despite the hard work being put in by engineers they were being rewarded with reduced ACP (Assured Career Progression Scheme), as against laid down norms by the government, apart from the substantial salary cuts.
Pigs died of African swine fever, no threat to humans, say doctors
African swine fever has been detected as the reason behind the death of over 100 pigs in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. Confirming this, animal husbandry department chief veterinary officer Dr Devesh Sharma said the post-mortem and viscera test reports have revealed the cause of death, and ASF was not transferable from animals to humans. Sharma added that ASF affects both domestic and feral swine of all ages.
Stuck in debris for over half-an-hour: injured cook says following Bhiwandi building collapse
For over half-an-hour, Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh, 32, was battling for his life as he was trapped under the debris of the ground-plus-one-storeyed building that collapsed on Tuesday. Shaikh, a cook in Ajmeri Chicken, a small eatery at Koterget in Bhiwandi, lives along with six others who also work in the eatery in two adjacent rooms. Shaikh's wife and daughter reside in Bihar while he came to Bhiwandi to earn a living.
Retired cop duped of cash, jewellery by self-styled godman in Ludhiana
A self-proclaimed godman and his two aides, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a retired Punjab Police inspector of cash and gold jewellery in Ludhiana. According to the complaint, Charan Singh, 65, of Dev Nagar in Hambran, met self-styled godman Sukhdev Singh, alias Boora Baba, of Bhoda Colony while visiting Ladhowal in Ludhiana on Monday.
Urban land to expand: UP to have 18 new nagar panchayats
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal for setting up 18 nagar panchayats and expansion of the limits of several existing ones, along with two nagar palika parishads (municipal councils). At the cabinet meet chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was mentioned that the state's urban population had grown, and at present, around 11.80% of the country's total urban population resides in UP.
6 injured as ‘dangerous’ unoccupied building collapses on adjacent chawl in Bhiwandi
Six persons were injured after a ground-plus-one-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi at around 7am on Tuesday. The building was declared dangerous and evacuated by the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation. However, the building fell on a chawl adjacent to the structure, causing injuries. Six labourers lived in the room beside the building, Mobin Master, located at Panjrapur area near Nishan Hotel. Among these Mohammad Jehangir Shaikh (32) is seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital.
