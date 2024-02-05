UP’s aviation sector set to fly higher with 27,746 crore allocation

LUCKNOW The aviation sector is set to fly high as the state government has proposed a substantial budget of ₹27,746 crore for the development of various airports and airstrips across Uttar Pradesh. This comes at a time when there has been a remarkable 19.2% surge in the number of flyers in the current fiscal compared to last year, underscoring the growing importance of air transport in the region. Tourists aboard an Air India Express flight arrive at the Ayodhya airport ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, January 17. (PTI file photo)

One of the key highlights of this ambitious plan is the proposed ₹150 crore expansion of Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. This strategic move is poised to enhance connectivity and promote tourism in Ayodhya. The airport is positioned as a crucial gateway connecting Ayodhya with other cities across India and beyond.

A substantial chunk of the allocated budget - ₹1100 crore - is earmarked for the construction, expansion, and strengthening of different airstrips, coupled with necessary land acquisition.

The budget also proposes ₹1150 crore for the international airport and acquisition of land in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. This move signals a concerted effort to tap into the economic potential of the region, recognizing the role of international connectivity in fostering trade, tourism, and economic growth.

The state budget has focused on enhancing air connectivity at various key locations. Airports in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot have been specifically developed to improve regional connectivity. The ongoing development work at Mayorpur (Sonbhadra) and Sarsawa (Saharanpur) airports further demonstrates the commitment to creating a robust air infrastructure.

The proposed funds align with the objectives of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Promotion Policy. By participating in these schemes, the state aims to foster a conducive environment for aviation growth, making air travel more accessible and efficient for people.