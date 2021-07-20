UP’s draft Bill on population control gets criticism, appreciation and suggestions

The State Law Commission has received over 8,500 responses on the draft law on Population Control with some of them criticising, some appreciating and others giving suggestions to make the law more effective.

The Commission on July 9 this year had uploaded the draft Uttar Pradesh Population Control, Stabilisation and Welfare Bill, 2021, on its website seeking suggestions in 10 days (till July 19) from public on the proposed law.

“The State Law Commission has received 8,500 responses on its email on the draft Bill on Population Control. Some of them have criticized the proposed Law and some are appreciative of the steps taken by the Law Commission,” said Justice AN Mittal, chairman, State Law Commission.

“We have also received large number of suggestions for the draft Bill on Population Control,” added Justice Mittal.

“The Commission will download all emails and go through all of them. We will carefully study all suggestions. They will be taken into account, if found feasible, important, while preparing the draft Bill on Population Control,” pointed out Justice Mittal.

“It will take a month for us to finalise the draft Bill and submit to the state government,” said Justice Mittal.

The draft Bill had evoked sharp reaction from political parties and even social and religious organisations not only from Uttar Pradesh but all across the country.

The draft law has listed out incentives for those who have two children or less and disincentives for those who have more than two children.

On July 11 this year, CM Yogi Adityanath had unveiled Uttar Pradesh’s population policy 2021-2030 that aims to bring the birth rate down to 2.1 per thousand population by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030.

At present, the birth rate in the state is 2.7 per thousand.