U.P.’s first day care centre for senior citizens set to open in Lucknow

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Uttar Pradesh, a day care, wellness and recreational centre for senior citizens above 60 is all set to become functional here in September. Mooted by the state government in 2022, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has developed the unique centre in over 5,000 square feet area in Aliganj under the Smart City project. Lucknow Municipal Corporation has developed the centre in over 5,000 square feet area in Aliganj. (HT photo)

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said, “At the centre, elderly citizens will have the option to stay from morning until night. The centre will offer facilities like a small library, a multi-purpose hall, music, yoga, meditation, sports, food and medical care.”

“A cafeteria within the premises will provide various paid meals too. From morning tea and breakfast to dinner, food will be available at the centre, but the facilities will be accessible to members only,” he added. “Furthermore, a doctor will be stationed on-site to handle any health emergencies, which is a crucial provision for the elderlies. The entire campus will be equipped with Wi-Fi to ensure connectivity,” Abhijat said.

He further said charges for these services will be kept reasonable to encourage maximum participation. “The goal is to create a community where senior citizens can contribute positively to the society,” he added.

It will help improve the quality of life for senior citizens, providing them with a safe, supportive and engaging environment where they can spend their time joyfully. The primary objective of the centre is to ensure that senior citizens lead a stress-free and happy life.

The initiative is also expected to set a precedent for similar projects in other regions, promoting the overall well-being of the elderly population. To further develop the centre, beautification of a park there is being carried out. It will also offer medical and legal support for the elderly.

As per LMC officials, plans are also in place to construct an open-air theatre where seniors can perform and organise events such as birthdays and marriage anniversaries. The premises has separate toilets for males and females and will also include a counsellor and a dedicated counselling room to provide emotional and psychological support.

This comprehensive approach aims to cater to the varied needs of senior citizens, ensuring their well-being and active participation in community life. A meeting with some local senior citizens was held recently to discuss terms and conditions for its operations.