‘U.P.’s GSDP spending on infra development highest in country’

Uttar Pradesh’s capital expenditure in the infrastructure development is 6.18% of its total Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is the highest in the country, the state told the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the two-day conference in Delhi on December 28 and 29. (HT file)

In the conference, sector-wise presentations on ‘Ease of Living’ were made by all the participating states, highlighting the work reforms being done by them in sectors selected for the conference.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Uttar Pradesh, according to officials in the know of things, made three presentations in the conference—one on financial issues by additional chief secretary, finance, Deepak Kumar; second on health by additional chief secretary, health Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma and the third on school education by incharge director-general, basic education and Kumbh Mela officer, Vijay Kiran Anand.

In his presentation, Deepak Kumar said while other states’ average capital expenditure was merely 2.98% of their GSDP, U.P. spent as much as 6.18% of its GSDP in creating infrastructure related to power, drinking water, education, health etc in the state. And U.P.’s capital expenditure, he noted was the highest in India.

“We also highlighted the fact that U.P. was among the very few states that are revenue-surplus states while most states spend more than they earn,” Kumar told the HT over phone from Delhi. “We pointed out in the conference that U.P. also qualified the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management norms,” he added.

U.P. made similar presentations on health and school education and highlighted important reforms carried out in the two sectors to promote ease of living in the state. Prior to states’ presentations, the Union secretaries of the departments concerned made their own presentations in the national perspective.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the two-day conference in Delhi on December 28 and 29. This was the third such conference of chief secretaries. The first was held in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in June 2022 and second in Delhi in January 2023.