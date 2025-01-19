UP’s most wanted Guddu Muslim suspected to have fled to Dubai

After evading arrest for nearly two years, Guddu Muslim, slain gangster Atiq Ahmad’s close aide wanted in the February 2023 Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, is suspected to have escaped from India to Dubai on a fake passport in December 2024, said senior police and intelligence officials on Saturday. An intelligence official said Guddu Muslim is suspected to have fled via Kolkata airport in December last year using a fake passport (Sourced )

An intelligence official said Guddu Muslim, 52, who also carries a reward of ₹5 lakh on his arrest, is suspected to have fled via Kolkata airport using a fake passport.

He said a person having a passport in the name of Syed Wasimuddin, who boarded the flight to Dubai on December 6, 2024, is suspected to be a Guddu Muslim who escaped after remaining elusive while staying in the country for over 21 months.

“The suspected passenger’s photograph used in the passport is quite similar to that of Guddu Muslim. The immigration officials, however, are further confirming it by checking the credentials of the suspected passenger,” he said and added, “We have shared this information with the UP police authorities,” the intelligence official said.

As per the cop, Guddu Muslim was named in the FIR lodged at Dhumanganj police station of Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case along with slain mafioso Atiq Ahmad, his slain brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, who is also absconding since then and carries a reward of ₹50,000 on her head, son Asad, who along with Atiq’s aide Gulam was gunned down in police encounter in Jhani on March 13, 2023, Atiq’s two other sons Umar and Ali and his two other henchmen Sabir and Armaan.

Umesh Pal, a key witness to the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal and his two police guards were shot dead by one of Atiq’s sons and his henchmen in the Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj on February 24, 2023.

Requesting anonymity, a UP police official said, “We are also trying to ascertain the authenticity of the information about Guddu Muslim’s escape.”

Prayagraj police commissioner and STF searched for Guddu Muslim for several months after receiving information about his taking refuge in Ajmer in Rajasthan and Bhubaneswar in Odisha but failed to track him.

To recall, Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf were shot dead in police custody while they were taken for medical examination at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) divisional hospital medical examination in Prayagraj late at night on April 15, 2023, while they were on police remand for questioning related to Umesh Pal’s murder case.

Three assailants in the 24-25 age group approached the two brothers in the garb of media persons and fired multiple rounds on them before throwing weapons at the spot and surrendering before the police.