Raju Pal murder: CBI dropped six names, including Guddu Muslim, Malli

PRAYAGRAJ: Police had also named Guddu Muslim, a criminal expert in using crude bombs, (who carried a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head for his involvement in the February 2023 murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two security guards) in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case as an accused. The CBI did not include names of six accused due to lack of evidence. (Pic for representation)

People present on the spot at the time had claimed to have seen him throwing crude bombs on the vehicle of Raju Pal. The police had also filed a chargesheet but no evidence was found of his involvement in the CBI investigation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Of the 17 people named as accused by the police in their chargesheet, only 10 were made accused by the CBI in its chargesheet. Names of six accused, including those of Guddu Muslim and Malli, were not included due to lack of evidence whereas one accused had died even before the chargesheet got filed.

Slain mafia-politician Atiq and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were named by his wife Pooja Pal after the murder of MLA Raju Pal and three others on January 25, 2005. The names of the other shooters remained unknown.

The police probe revealed the names of the shooters and the police filed a charge sheet against 11 of them.

In 2007, during the BSP regime, further investigation into this case was ordered. Inspectors Surendra Singh and Narayan Singh Parihar identified each shooter on the basis of evidence and brought their names to light. Narayan Singh Parihar revealed the name of absconding Abdul Kavi, who was given a clean chit by the previous investigator. Apart from this, the names of Guddu Muslim and Atiq’s shooter Asif alias Malli were also revealed .

A total of seven new names were added.

In this way, Narayan Singh Parihar filed the charge sheet against 17 accused, including Atiq Ahmad. In 2008, the CB-CID investigated and filed a charge sheet against 17 accused. Here, on the orders of the Supreme Court on the writ of Pooja Pal, CBI started investigation in 2016. Accused Nafees Kalia died even before the CBI investigation was completed.

The CBI did not include names of six accused due to lack of evidence, including Guddu Muslim and Malli, apart from Nafees Kalia and Gulful who died of ailment.

Names included in the charge sheet of police and CB-CID:

1-Atiq Ahmad, 2- Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, 3-Ranjeet Pal, 4-Abid Pradhan, 5-Mohd Farhan, 6-Javed Israr, 7-Asif alias Malli, 8-Ejaz Akhtar, 9-Javed, 10-Akbar, 11- Gulful Pradhan, 12-Guddu Muslim, 13-Dinesh Pasi, 14-Nafees Kalia, 15-Mustain, 16-Gulfam and 17-Gul Hasan.

Names included in the charge sheet of CBI:

1-Atiq Ahmad, 2- Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf, 3-Ranjit Pal, 4-Abid Pradhan, 5-Mohd Farhan, 6-Gul Hasan, 7-Javed Israr Khan, 8-Gulful alias Rafiq Ahmed, 9-Abdul Kavi, 10-Gulshan