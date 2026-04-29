UP’s pace of development faster than expressways: PM Modi

LUCKNOW Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway – built at a cost of around ₹36,230 crore – in Hardoi’s Mallawan area, stating that the overall pace of development in Uttar Pradesh is exceeding that of its rapid expressway construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ganga Expressway in Hardoi district. UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and others also present on the occasion. (HT Photo)

The six-lane (expandable to eight) expressway connects Meerut to Prayagraj and reduces travel time from 11 hours to six hours. It has AI-enabled camera systems to provide advanced alerts and enhance road safety. A 3.5 km stretch in Shahjahanpur district has been developed as a dedicated Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) for the Indian Air Force (IAF), facilitating aircraft landing and strengthening the corridor’s strategic capabilities.

Calling it the identity of a “New Uttar Pradesh,” the PM said the expressway will emerge as a new lifeline for the state’s economy, connectivity and employment. Built within just five years, work has already begun on plans to extend it beyond Meerut, up to Haridwar. It will also be connected with other expressways to create a comprehensive network, said Modi.

“The Ganga Expressway is not merely a road project, but the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s economic, social and industrial transformation - where development is moving ahead even faster than the speed of the expressway itself,” he said addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the expressway in Hardoi’s Mallawan Nagar Palika.

“UP has received the gift of this expressway with the blessings of Maa Ganga. People can now reach the Sangam in a few hours and visit Kashi for darshan,” said the PM. He expressed happiness that the expressway has been named after Maa Ganga, symbolising both the state’s heritage and its development.

The PM noted that earlier, farmers’ produce could not reach markets on time, but now through the expressway, products will reach markets faster, increasing farmers’ income. Products such as sports goods from Meerut, handloom from Hardoi, leather from Unnao and amla from Pratapgarh will gain better market access.

He added that the expressway will attract industries across 12 districts and create employment opportunities for youth.

Highlighting the rapid infrastructure expansion in UP, the PM said: “There has been unprecedented progress in expressways, airports, industrial corridors and defence manufacturing. A total of 21 airports are being developed in the state, including five international airports.”

“Major projects like the BrahMos missile are giving a new identity to the state’s industrial strength. Once labelled a “BIMARU” state, Uttar Pradesh is now moving rapidly towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. With new opportunities in investment, industry and employment, the state’s image has transformed, and it has become a major destination for investors,” added the PM.

Calling for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he said: “You all are seeing how the entire world is caught in war, unrest, and instability today. The situation in major countries is dire, but India is progressing at the same pace on the path of development. External enemies do not like this, and some internal people, hungry for power, are trying to bring India down.”

“Yet, we are not only safe, but are also breaking new records of development. We are moving forward with the campaign for a self-reliant India. We are building the most modern infrastructure sector. The Ganga Expressway is another strong step in this direction,” he added.

The PM slammed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying that UP, once known for its potholes and high crime rate, has turned into a state with the most expressways. He alleged that crime and “jungle raj” became the identity of UP under previous governments.

He criticised the SP, saying it can never rise above dynastic politics and casteism and will always pursue anti-development politics. He also labelled the SP as “anti-women” and urged the people of UP to stay cautious of the SP and its allies.

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Amendment brought by the NDA government in Parliament, the PM said if it had been passed, women would have got reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies from the 2029 elections itself.

This would have enabled a large number of women to reach Lucknow and Delhi without reducing seats for any other group. However, the SP voted against the amendment, the PM asserted.

The PM recalled that UP was once called a ‘Bimaru’ state “but today, the same state is moving towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy”. ‘Bimaru’ is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, used for economically backward states.

Modi added that UP has immense potential due to its large youth population, and the government is using this strength to turn the state into a manufacturing hub.

“The Ganga Expressway not only connects one end of UP to the other, but also brings immense possibilities of the NCR closer to the state,” he added.

The PM said the era is gone when people had to wait for decades for a single road. “Earlier, once a project was announced, files would move for years, foundation stones would be laid before elections, and then governments would change with no progress on the ground,” he said.

Sometimes, senior officials would spend two years just tracing old files. In a ‘double engine government’, the PM said, both foundation-laying and inauguration happen on time.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the PM said he had called new expressways “the palm lines of a developing India”, and these modern palm lines are now proclaiming India’s bright future.

The BJP-led NDA recorded a historic landslide victory in the recent Bihar elections, Modi said.

“Just yesterday, results came in for municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, town panchayats and tehsil panchayats in Gujarat, where the BJP won 80-85% of them,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will also secure a historic hat-trick in the assembly elections in five states.

The PM noted that the second phase of voting is underway in West Bengal assembly polls and reports indicate heavy turnout, with long queues of voters similar to the first phase.

He said this time, voting in Bengal is happening in an atmosphere of fearlessness, something that was unthinkable in the last 6-7 decades.

He thanked the people of Bengal for being so conscious of their rights and turning out in large numbers.

Modi said he is happy that the UP government has named the expressway after Maa Ganga, as it reflects both “our vision for development and our cultural heritage”.

He added that just as Maa Ganga has been the lifeline of UP and the country for thousands of years, this expressway passing alongside her will now become UP’s new lifeline of modern progress.