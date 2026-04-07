UP’s Zero Fatality Drive: 5.6 fewer crashes daily, almost five lives saved each day, data reads

Uttar Pradesh’s Zero Fatality Drive (ZFD), launched across the state from January 1, has led to an 11.55% drop in road accident deaths and a 7.43% decline in total crashes in the first quarter of 2026, senior police officials said on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Officials said the results indicate that around 450 lives were saved — nearly five each day — while the total number of accidents declined by 506, or about 5.6 fewer crashes daily. Police have also stepped up scientific crash investigation and analysis, with officers being trained in collaboration with IRTE and CTM experts to improve probe quality.

The scheme was implemented in 487 accident-prone police stations across all seven police commissionerates and 68 districts. According to the quarterly review, the number of injured persons in road accidents also fell by 8.05% compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said 573 crash control teams were formed under the plan and equipped with modern enforcement devices such as speed laser guns, breath analysers and decibel meters to intensify action on high-risk stretches.

He said the state’s 68 districts, seven commissionerates and 20 police zones together account for 88 operational units, of which 56 units (63.6%) reported either a decline or no rise in accidents, placing them in the “green zone”. In terms of fatalities, 66 of the 88 units (75%) recorded a decline or no increase in deaths, he added.

A Satish Ganesh, additional DG, traffic, said that the strategy is based on focused intervention in high-risk police station areas, with stronger enforcement and long-term corrective measures in locations reporting higher crash frequency.

In a further step, all serious road accidents involving three or more deaths have been classified as special reports (SRs) to strengthen accountability. To bolster the ZFD scheme, the state government has sanctioned funds for 25 four-wheel interceptors, 62 two-wheel interceptors, CCTV cameras at 297 intersections and additional traffic enforcement equipment, officials said.

Police said the new standard operating procedure will ensure evidence-based action against overspeeding, drunken driving, rash driving, stunt biking, noise pollution and visibly polluting vehicles. Senior officials said the drive will continue with targeted monitoring and intensified enforcement in accident-prone police station areas to further reduce road fatalities.