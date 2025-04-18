UPSIDA Board passes 6,190 cr budget, okays many proposals

The U.P. State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) on Friday passed a budget of ₹6,190 crore for financial year 2025-26 at its 48th board meeting. Chief secretary and UPSIDA chairman Manoj Kumar Singh presided over the meeting. (For Representation)

Key decisions taken during the meeting included reorganising industrial areas based on their development progress, moving forward with the allocation process of spinning mills, and finalising the ex-LIDA Master Plan 2041.

Chief secretary and UPSIDA chairman Manoj Kumar Singh presided over the meeting in which UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari and other senior officials were also present.

Several strategic proposals aimed at giving fresh momentum to industrial growth in the state were discussed and approved.

It was decided in the meeting that the ex-LIDA Master Plan 2041 will be submitted to the government after addressing public objections and suggestions.

Chief executive officer, UPSIDA, Mayur Maheshwari said: “The UPSIDA is fully committed to fostering investment in the state and enhancing the industrial ecosystem. The approved budget will facilitate the launch of new projects across various industrial areas in Uttar Pradesh, generating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.”

As per him, the upcoming Pharma Park in Lalitpur and regional development initiatives like ex-LIDA will significantly strengthen the state’s industrial infrastructure.

“These projects represent a major stride toward positioning Uttar Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination in the country,” he said.

Proposals approved

The proposals approved during the board meeting included allotment and rate determination of 6 spinning mills.

Approval was also given to the plan maps of Industrial Area Utelwa, Amethi, ATL Pratapgarh, spinning mill Banda, spinning mill Meja and spinning mill Malwa Fatehpur etc.

Providing infrastructure facilities and municipal services in the industrial area from the Municipal Corporation.

The plan map of IMC Prayagraj.

Instructions were given to increase the land bank.

While changing the policy for unit establishment, approval was given to give uniform time in transfer cases like allotment in all types of plots.