Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSIDA inks MoU with IIT-BHU to develop state as pharma hub

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Both institutions agree that DoPET graduates can fulfil the talent requirements of industries within the pharma parks, boosting industrial capacity and student employability

LUCKNOW The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, in a bid towards developing the state as a pharmaceutical hub. The department of pharmaceutical engineering and technology (DoPET) at IIT(BHU) is a premier institution that equips students with skills aligned to industry needs.

The initiative is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing the state’s youth with job prospects closer to home along with high-quality industrial exposure and career growth pathways. (Pic for representation)
The initiative is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing the state’s youth with job prospects closer to home along with high-quality industrial exposure and career growth pathways. (Pic for representation)

Both institutions agree that DoPET graduates can fulfil the talent requirements of industries within the pharma parks, boosting both industrial capacity and student employability. This pact aims to facilitate the establishment of industries, availability of skilled human resources, training, research, and placement support in the pharma parks being developed by UPSIDA in Lalitpur, Bundelkhand, stated a release on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Mayur Maheshwari, IAS, CEO of UPSIDA, and Prof Rajesh Kumar, dean, research & development, IIT (BHU), marking a beginning of a long-term collaboration that will drive employment, innovation, and industrial progress.

The initiative is expected to generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, providing the state’s youth with job prospects closer to home along with high-quality industrial exposure and career growth pathways.

The UP government is committed to establishing pharma parks across the state to attract national and international pharmaceutical companies, promote innovation, and create employment, the release added.

UPSIDA is developing a pharma cluster spread across 1,472 acres in Lalitpur (Bundelkhand), spanning five villages -- Saidpur (426 acres), Gadoli Khurd (249 acres), Largan (239 acres), Karauda (116 acres) and Rampur (441 acres).

UPSIDA will encourage and incentivize pharma park companies to hire DoPET students. Special campus placement drives and recruitment initiatives will be organized.

IIT(BHU) will provide placement support and help identify suitable candidates. A joint committee will be formed to strategize and implement the placement process. UPSIDA will explore incentives, including tax benefits, for companies that hire DoPET students.

News / Cities / Lucknow / UPSIDA inks MoU with IIT-BHU to develop state as pharma hub
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On