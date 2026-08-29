Wknd explains: The rise of ‘competency porn’

It’s one battle after another all through the fifth and final season of The Bear (2022-2026).

Chicago chefs Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Syd (Ayo Edebiri) can’t seem to catch a break: a bad review, delayed deliveries, failing team spirits, a torrential storm that floods the basement.

Amid the chaos, they’re still hoping to earn a Michelin star.

Then, in a moment of rare calm, we see Syd prep a batch of short ribs. Between a ceiling collapse and quarrelling employees, she sautees the beef with onions, garlic, carrots and celery, braised in a little cola.

It’s one of the dishes that eventually earns the diner two of those coveted stars.

This kind of scene is being called competency porn: content that delivers a deep satisfaction that comes from watching highly adept people doing highly skilled jobs extremely well — while fighting to survive in a dysfunctional world.

There is plenty of it out there now.

In The Pitt (2025-), doctors and nurses try to make it through a shift in an underfunded, overcrowded ER); in Abbott Elementary (2021-), committed teachers go above and beyond despite corruption, budget cuts and staffroom politics; and Industry (2020-), follows the cutthroat lives of edgy, talented investment bankers on the trading floor.

Even 2026 films such as the Ryan Gosling-starrer Project Hail Mary and the Chris Hemsworth-Mark Ruffalo-starrer Crime 101 tap into this, as a scientist, a jewel thief, a detective use ingenuity, method and skill to tackle seemingly impossible odds.

SKILL SEEKER

The term itself is a few years old. It was first used by television writer and screenwriter John Rogers, in a blog post in 2009. Rogers was talking about his TNT drama series Leverage (2008-12; it follows a team of Robin Hood-like thieves and hackers who steal from the preying rich).

Competency porn, he said, was shorthand for “the very specific kind of satisfaction that we feel when watching folks competently handle complex situations using the kinds of specialized skills and expertise that we can all appreciate”.