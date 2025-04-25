Menu Explore
UPSIDA taking Uttar Pradesh towards USD 1 trillion economy

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2025 05:32 AM IST

According to state govt, UPSIDA’s operating revenue has more than tripled, increasing from ₹586 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1,900 crore in 2024-25

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDA) has played a pivotal role in the state’s industrial growth and rolling out key aspects of the state government’s policies related to industries.

The UPSIDA has created a transparent, simple and favourable environment for investors. (For Representation)
The UPSIDA has created a transparent, simple and favourable environment for investors. (For Representation)

In the past eight years, the UPSIDA achieved a 320 percent increase in plot allotment, with 798 plots allocated in 2024-25 compared to 191 in 2017-18.

In addition to this, it has achieved a 360 percent rise in land allocation, with 526 acres allocated in 2024-25 compared to 114 acres in 2017-18.

It has also ensured a 347 percent surge in employment opportunities, with 51,761 jobs created in 2024-25 compared to 11,570 in 2017-18.

According to the state government, the UPSIDA’s operating revenue has more than tripled, increasing from 586 crore in 2019-20 to 1,900 crore in 2024-25.

“The UPSIDA has created a transparent, simple and favourable environment for investors, aligning with the state government’s industrial policies,” said the government.

According to Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA, “The UPSIDA is working towards making the state a one USD 1 trillion economy.”

“The state government’s prioritisation of industrial development and its investor-centric approach have yielded highly positive outcomes,” Maheshwari added.

By fostering a favourable business environment and promoting industrial growth, UPSIDA is helping Uttar Pradesh emerge as a leading industrial state in the country .

