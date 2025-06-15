UPSIDA to install 12 new solar plants in industrial zones

: The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has identified 12 new sites for the installation of solar power plants. This initiative is part of the state government’s Solar Energy Policy–2022, which focuses on reducing energy costs, promoting environmental conservation, and cutting carbon emissions. A model of this initiative has already been set at the UPSIDA headquarters in Kanpur, where a 150-kilowatt solar power plant has been installed at a cost of ₹ 82.98 lakh (For representation only)

The selected sites for these installations include Surajpur site-5, EPIP (Gautam Buddh Nagar), TDS city (Ghaziabad), SEZ (Moradabad), Jagdishpur (Amethi), Baghpat, EPIP (Agra), Kosi Kotwan (Mathura), GC-1 Jhansi, Kursi Road (Barabanki), Naini (Prayagraj), and Shahjahanpur. These locations, all recognised as strategic industrial hubs, are being developed into solar-enabled zones under the “Solar Industrial Zones” concept.

This project demonstrates both financial viability and ecological responsibility, serving as an example for other industrial units in the state.

UPSIDA is also focused on improving both the aesthetic and functional aspects of industrial zones. According to UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari, this solar initiative not only supports the environment but also significantly lowers operating costs. He added that UPSIDA is actively encouraging both its own campuses and private industries to adopt solar energy solutions, with the broader goal of reducing dependence on the grid and ensuring a steady, clean power supply.

As part of its wider ‘solar path’ initiative, the authority plans to install off-grid solar lighting systems to ensure well-lit pathways at night. Green belts are also being developed across industrial areas to help with pollution control, enhance visual appeal, and attract further investment.

Officials noted that solar power offers several long-term advantages. It is a zero-emission power source that helps reduce pollution and offers relief in electricity costs over time. With low maintenance requirements and stable operations expected to last 20–25 years, solar installations are proving to be a sustainable solution. Moreover, the installation and maintenance of these systems are expected to create employment opportunities for local workers, contributing to both environmental and economic goals.