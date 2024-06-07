UPSRTC initiates statewide survey of accidents, causes

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has initiated a massive statewide survey of depots to work on preventive measures needed to curtail bus accidents and the resulting fatalities. (Pic for representation)

According to a circular from the transport corporation sent to all regional managers, the number of accidents recorded in April 2023-24 is higher than the same period in the previous year. Although the number of accidents is still being verified, the estimate, according to UPSRTC authorities, has surpassed the prior year.

The circular issued to various regional managers and depot in-charges states to collect details of bus accidents and submit it to the corporation, as well as a list of possible causes for the accidents. The depot-wise details of the bus number, the type of bus, number of kilometres covered, age of the bus, extent of investigation into the cause of accidents and drivers involved, prima facie reason for accident, and more will also be added to the list of details.

Once the surveys are complete, and the depot in-charges send in their findings, a comprehensive report with the verified number of accidents and fatalities, as well as resulting corrective measures will be shared, said a technical manager of UPSRTC.

It is for the fifth year in a row that the state has seen an uptick in bus accidents as well as fatal accidents, according to the UPSRTC records, and a study done by the Model Driving Training and Training Research Institute in Kanpur.

The statement issued by the transport corporation, undersigned by MD Masoom Ali Sarwar also reads, “It has been noted that the bus accidents under the Transport Corporation are largely caused by human error,” some of which are listed as - overspeeding, drunk driving, distracted by mobile phone, neglecting road signs and traffic lights, wrong lane driving, and drowsy driving among other reasons.

The MD said that the drivers employed by the UPSRTC should be counselled, particularly focusing on the points of overspeeding, not maintaining proper distance between vehicles and careless overtaking while driving.

He said, “The cause of the accidents and what action was taken against the guilty driver and crew will be found out to prevent accidents. Information will also be given about what actions are being taken at the depot and area level and whether or not health and eye tests and effective counselling are being done through the prescribed health card.”