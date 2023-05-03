Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPSRTC aims to restore hacked e-ticketing system in next 5 days

UPSRTC aims to restore hacked e-ticketing system in next 5 days

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 03, 2023 08:36 PM IST

An international gang of cyber thugs was believed to be behind hacking of the website, though the UPSRTC or the investigating agencies are yet to identify the culprits

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Wednesday claimed it had successfully completed the work related to the establishment of new servers and testing of new applications to restore its e-ticketing system that was hacked a week ago.

“Currently, the work related to security testing of all applications and cloud data is on in full swing,” a UPSRTC spokesman said.

“There is the target of restoring the e-ticketing system within the next five days after successful testing,” he added.

An international gang of cyber thugs was believed to be behind hacking of the website, though the UPSRTC or the investigating agencies are yet to identify the culprits. The hacking brought all online operations related to e-ticketing to a standstill.

The government removed UPSRTC managing director, Sanjay Kumar, a day after the hacking of the e-ticketing system which had been launched only in November last year.

Additional managing director Annapurna Garg said that all efforts were being made to identify and nab culprits and restore the system at the earliest.

“But hacking has not impacted operations which are normal as we are distributing tickets manually as earlier,” she said adding “We have a reserve of manual tickets for three months.”

upsrtc hacking
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
