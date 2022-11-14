UPSRTC using android ticketing machines for real-time data

The Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is using android-based ticketing machines to receive updated, real-time data related to buses and passengers, a government spokesman said.

“All important information including number of passengers, and revenue collected is being made available to the UPSRTC headquarters on a regular basis real-time,” the spokesman said. “Introduction of e-ticketing is a significant step in providing all services to the citizens through digital means,” the spokesman said.

“This has helped in improving the quality of services and brought transparency to the system. The reservation facility has commenced in the general category buses of UP Roadways from November 1,” the spokesman added.