Upward swing: 413 fresh Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh reported over 400 new Covid cases on Thursday after a gap of three months.
In the past 24 hours, 413 more people tested positive for Covid infection, which was 95 more than the number reported on Wednesday. As many as 209 patients recovered from Covid, taking the number of active cases to 1849, most of them in home isolation.
“The state tested 104043 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. Till now, 115927837 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. No death was reported.
On February 25, 471 new Covid cases were reported and since then the number kept falling. On February 27, there were 327 new cases in the state.
“A total of 2057698 recovered from Covid in the state till now. The recovery rate is 98.78%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 2083072 Covid cases and 23525 deaths till now.
Gautam Budha Nagar reported 100 new Covid cases, Lucknow 71, Ghaziabad 48, Varanasi 14, Jhansi 16 and Jaunpur 16, according to the state health department data.
In Lucknow, Sarojininagar reported 9 new cases, Alambagh 8, Chinhat 8, Aliganj 6, Indira Nagar 6, and Aishbagh, Kakori and Mal one each.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics