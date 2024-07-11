Uttar Pradesh: 17 absentee govt doctors lose job

The services of 17 government doctors, highest this year, are being collectively terminated for having been absent from duty since long without notice. With this, over 70 government doctors have been sacked in Uttar Pradesh in the past one year for dereliction of duty. Besides, disciplinary action has been recommended against three other government doctors. (For Representation)

On Thursday, deputy CM and health minister Brajesh Pathak directed principal secretary, health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma to initiate the process to remove these doctors from job.

“Laxity in duty will not be tolerated by any medical staff,” Pathak said. The doctors to be sacked include Dr Anand Goyal posted at the community health centre (CHC), Baldev, Mathura, Dr Neha Singh posted at CHC, Mohankalan, Siddharthnagar, Dr Nikky posted at primary health centre (PHC) Jagdishpur, Basti.

Dr Isha Singh posted in PHC Jameen Farenda in Azamgarh, Dr Parul Verma posted at CHC Khesraha in Siddharthnagar, Dr Kritika posted at PHC Holipura in Agra, Dr Sonakshi Seth posted at a PHC in Agra, Dr Rajneesh Chaudhary posted at PHC Betiya in Siddharthnagar, Dr Rahul Kumar posted at PHC Murli Chapra in Ballia, Dr Jain working with chief medical officer of Ballia, Dr Satyendra Parwar of Kalpi and Dr Anjali Verma posted in Mainpuri will also be sacked.

Others on the list are Dr Swati Kushwaha posted in Mainpuri, Dr Akhlakh Ahmad posted in Mirzapur, Dr Ruby Jaiswal posted in Bareilly, Dr Sarita Pandey posted in Firozabad, Dr Manish Magan posted in Firozabad, according to a press statement from the deputy CM.

Besides, disciplinary action has been recommended against three other government doctors including Dr Mukul Mishra posted in Jhansi, Dr Madhvi Singh posted in Barabanki and Dr Pramod Kumar posted in Bareilly, said the press statement.

“It is a great fortune to get the responsibility of serving the people and providing health services. Serving patients is like serving God. There is no place for any kind of negligence or indiscipline in this,” Pathak wrote on X.

After orders from the minister, notices will be served to the doctors and process for termination will be completed.