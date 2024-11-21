Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls: Samajwadi Party posts over 80 complaints, EC takes note of a few, suspends five police personnel

The Samajwadi Party bombarded its X handle by posting more than 80 complaints in 10 hours of polling regarding anomalies in voting during the bypolls for nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The Election Commission (EC) took note of a few instances and also suspended five police personnel, who were found to have not been following the directives issued by the Commission.

Uttar Pradesh chief election officer Navdeep Rinwa said five police personnel on poll duty have been suspended taking note of complaints.

“This includes two each in Kanpur and Muzaffarnagar and one in Moradabad. We take note of all complaints and get them verified immediately after which action is taken,” he added.

Hours before the action by the poll panel, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Election Commission for allegedly not responding to his party’s complaints over anomalies during voting.

In a press conference at the party office during the voting hours, he also said the officers stopping and harassing SP voters should be ready to face legal action.

“Since morning when the voting has started, the Samajwadi Party has been giving information to EC by tagging them on social media platforms. First, there were issues of making agents, then, after a little struggle, we got success. The police have been stopping people, there has been a number of complaints from different assembly constituencies, there are complaints coming continuously. It seems the EC has failed to work, they can’t see or hear after so many complaints.”

The SP chief also alleged, “They (BJP) are forcing officers to cheat.”

“Yesterday also, the EC has issued orders as per the complaint of SP that police can’t stop people or check their identity, but still BJP is forcing them to do so,” Yadav further alleged.

“I have asked my people to compile every detail. No one will be spared. This election is in our favour, but tomorrow in court, these officers will lose not just their job, PF and pension but they will also lose social respect. Court will not spare anyone,” the SP chief added.

The first complaint by SP on its X handle came at around 6.51am on Wednesday regarding malfunctioning of an EVM at booth number 264 in Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri, tagging the EC and the Mainpuri DM. After this, more than 80 complaints were made from SP’s X handle, tagging the EC regarding anomalies on nine assembly seats. The complaints ranged from EVM malfunction to alleged harassment of voters by the police and administration. The party also posted several videos and photos in support of their allegations and asked EC to take strict action against the officers.

“We appeal to all those voters who were stopped from voting earlier to go and try to cast their vote again. After talking to the Chief Election Commissioner of the country, Shri Rajiv Kumar Ji, on the basis of video and photo evidence, corrupt and biased police officers have been suspended and the remaining guilty officers are going to be suspended. Therefore, you should go without any fear and stand in the queue,” Yadav posted on X.

The SP candidates also lodged complaints with the EC at several places about the administration allegedly hampering the voting process.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ameeque Jamei alleged, “Even after the clear directives by the EC yesterday, Samajwadi Party voters are being harassed by cops in the name of identity checking on every booth.”

Soon after Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference, five cops were suspended by the EC .