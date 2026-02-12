Uttar Pradesh budget: ₹43,565.31 crore earmarked for new demands, panchayati raj dept, PWD top gainers

The Uttar Pradesh government has proposed ₹43,565.31 crore or 4.77% of the total budgetary outlay in the schedule of new demands (SND), giving a lion’s share of ₹10,695 crore to the panchayati raj department under this head in an indication of the importance of the panchayat polls slated later this year. New demands reflect the government’s policy priorities and political focus areas such as rural development, employment, women empowerment, or infrastructure, especially in years preceding elections. (ANI PHOTO)

The public works department (PWD) was next with a proposed allocation of ₹9,072.93 crore under the schedule of new demands.

Overall, the Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked ₹32,090 crore for the panchayati raj department, marking a 67% increase over the previous fiscal. It is the fifth biggest allocation this year after basic education, energy, home and PWD. Similarly, an overall allocation of ₹38,562.67 crore has been proposed for the UP PWD. This includes ₹34,468 crore for construction, widening and maintenance of roads and bridges.

In budgetary parlance, the Schedule of New Demands refers to a detailed list of fresh expenditure proposals for which the government is seeking approval from the legislature during that financial year. Overall allocations comprise funds for both new and ongoing works.

New schemes, new projects, or additional funding requirements that were not part of the earlier approved allocations find place in the schedule of new demands.

The urban development department has got a proposed ₹4,484 crore in the budget, while the planning department got ₹3,830.54 crore.

A total of 63 departments had demanded funds under new schemes that were included in the budget. The least ₹0.01 crore ( ₹1 lakh) each went to the labour welfare and ayurvedic and unani departments.

The assembly will debate on the demands for grants department-wise and members can move cut motions. After the demands for grants (including new demands) are passed, the government introduces the Appropriation Bill. This authorises withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of Uttar Pradesh. Once passed and assented to by the governor, the expenditure becomes sanctioned.

The gainers include sports department with a ₹297-crore proposal, health and family welfare department with ₹425.47 crore and transport department with ₹455 crore.