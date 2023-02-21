Uttar Pradesh budget session: Crime-free environment has attracted large-scale investment to state, says governor Anandiben Patel

Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday said the Yogi Adityanath government’s policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against crime and criminals has provided a fear-free environment, resulting in the acceleration of development activities and attracting large-scale investment to Uttar Pradesh.

“By adopting a policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals, my government has established a crime-free, fear-free and injustice-free environment in the state. As a result, the public has a greater sense of security, development activities have accelerated and large-scale investment has poured into the state,” the governor said in her 47-page address before the joint sitting of the state legislature in the state assembly hall here.

The Uttar Pradesh government organised the Global Investors Summit-2023 here from February 10 to 12, 2023 that attracted investment proposals of ₹33.50 lakh crore.

“The number of criminal cases in the state is steadily declining as a result of effective crime reduction. Compared to 2016, in 2022, there is a decrease of 80.31% in dacoity, 61.51% in the incidents of robbery, 32.45% in murder, 51.65% in riots, 43.18% in kidnapping for ransom and 21.75% in cases of rape. All segments of society- especially women, girls, businessmen and weaker sections have a stronger sense of security as a result of the police’s effective and concrete action,” she said.

The governor said the Uttar Pradesh government was committed to the progress, welfare and all-round development of all classes. She said various schemes and welfare programmes are also being implemented for the benefit of all the sections of society and for overall development of the state.

Patel said the state government was sensitive towards prompt and effective resolution of public issues. For this, the Global Investors Summit took the form of a Nivesh Ka Mahakumbh (Investment Kumbh), she said.

She also said Uttar Pradesh was leading among the states in the implementation of a number of schemes run by the Central government.

She said a number of expressways being constructed in the state will speed up industrial/commercial activities on both sides of the expressways and helping in the economic development of the state.

She said the number of MBBS seats in government-run medical colleges, medical institutions and universities has increased from 1990 to 3,828 and the number of MBBS seats in the private sector medical colleges has increased from 2550 to 4700 and a total of 8528 seats were available in the state. She said the number of PG seats has also increased and 2868 of them are available in the state in 2022-23.