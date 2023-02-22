Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves new UP film policy

Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves new UP film policy

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 22, 2023 11:32 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Film Policy 2023 would also be applicable to the films that may be made in the film city coming up at Noida

The state cabinet on Wednesday gave nod to the Uttar Pradesh Film Policy 2023. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided that the new film policy would also be applicable to the films that may be made in the film city coming up at Noida.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. (HT file)
According to information, the policy provides for subsidy of 50 percent of the cost if the films are made in Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli or Bhojpuri. For films made in English, Hindi or other languages, the subsidy will be 25 percent of the cost of film making.

A subsidy of 25 percent or a maximum of 50 lakh would be given for setting up of studios/labs etc in the state. If the studios/labs are opened in Purvanchal, Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand, the amount would be 35 percent or a maximum of 50 lakh. For films having more than half of shoot days in the state, the amount of subsidy would be subject to a maximum of 1 crore.

Nod to end mandatory optional subject in PCS exam

The state cabinet approved a proposal to do away with the mandatory optional subject in the PCS examination and decided to instead add two general knowledge question papers.

