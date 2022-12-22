Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves policy to attract investment for better logistics facilities in state

The state cabinet on Thursday approved the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022.

The policy has been worked out with the objective of developing a logistics ecosystem and creating a business atmosphere of international level in the state to make it a trillion dollar economy in five years.

The new policy also proposes to create a network of transport infrastructure, upgradation of present warehousing and logistics infrastructure, reduce the cost of logistics and bring about efficiency in logistics services, besides attracting private sector investment for development of logistics facilities in the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet that approved the policy.

An official press release said the new policy would remain effective for five years. It also said the notification for the new policy would bring an end to the logistics policy formulated in 2018. The benefits given to various projects under the 2018 policy would, however, remain in force.

The new policy provides for fast-track allotment of land for Logistics Park and has provisions of incentives for development of logistics regions. There would also be incentives for development of storage facilities, cold chains, multi-modal parks, container depot and container freight stations.

The projects covered under the policy would be given front and backend subsidy with exemptions in stamps duty, concession in land use change charges and exemptions in development fee. The projects would be entitled to rebates before their commercial operations. Under no circumstances, the benefits would not exceed the total capital investment made in the project.

Subsidy for fishermen

The state cabinet approved rules for implementation of Mukhya Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to remain effective from 2022-23 to 2026-27. About 39 lakh fishermen depend on fisheries for making their livelihood and the policy proposes to provide subsidy to benefit the fishermen. An official press release said the Union government had implemented the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana w. e. f. May 20, 2020 to bring about qualitative improvement in the condition of fishermen. The state government has worked out a new scheme, the Mukhya Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, for social uplift of the fishermen. The state cabinet also approved a proposal to simplify Uttar Pradesh Imarti Lakdi evam Van Upaj Abhivahan Rules 1979 to keep flowers and seeds of ‘mahua’, ‘aonla’ and ‘chraunji’ out of its purview.

Building for medical college in Deoria

The state cabinet approved a proposal for use of higher specifications in the projects for construction of a building for having 30-bed trauma centre, 20-bed burns ward and 20-bed toxicology ward at Maharishi Devraha Baba Svashashi State Medical College, Deoria.

