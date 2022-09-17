Uttar Pradesh cabinet okays free distribution of mustard, ragi seed kits

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved a proposal for free distribution of mini kits of seeds of mustard, its short-term variety and ragi (finger millet) to farmers in view of deficit rainfall in Uttar Pradesh.

The state cabinet that approved the proposal by circulation method authorised chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take a call on free distribution of seeds of other varieties, if needed.

A sum of ₹8.67 crore would be spent on subsidy for distribution of certified seeds of these crops. Twenty-five per cent of free kits would be distributed to farmers of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The remaining 75 per cent would be for farmers of other castes.

The decision on free distribution of seed kits is likely to lead to production of 1,80,000 metric tons of mustard and its short-term variety and 6000 metric tons of ragi. Farmers would benefit to the tune of an average sum of ₹10,000 per hectare.

OXYGEN PLANT IN RAE BARELI

The state cabinet approved a proposal to release letter of comfort for providing special facilities to Inox Air Products Private Limited for setting up a unit with an investment of ₹200 crore at Dhaurahawa industrial area at Rae Bareli. The special facilities will be provided under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021. The setting up of the unit will help the state in oxygen supply and lead to creation of new job opportunities.

LAND FOR TUBE WELLS

The state cabinet approved a proposal for allocation of nazul land for installation of two tube wells under the Amrut scheme in Ayodhya. The specified nazul land would be allocated to the state government without any charges. There should be no religious/historical building on the land to be allocated and the land would not be used for any other purpose.

EXPANSION OF URBAN LOCAL BODIES

The state cabinet approved a proposal for expansion of Rudauli Nagar Palika (Ayodhya district), Baghpat Nagar Palika, Baghpat Nagar Palika Parishad, Nagar Palika Parishad Karnailganj, Gonda and Shahabad (Hardoi) Nagar Palika Parishad. It also approved expansion of seven nagar panchayats that include the urban local bodies of Zaidpur (Barabanki), Fatehpur, Radhakund (Mathura), Kotra (Jalaun), Illitfatganj (Ambedkarnagar), Iglas (Aligarh) and Ikdil (Etawah). It also okayed proposals for expansion of Nagar Panchayat Dharamsinghwa (Sant Kabir Nagar), Nagar Panchayat Rupaideeha (Bahraich), Nagar Panchayat Bhaluani, Madanpur (Deoria), Nagar Panchayat Shivgarh (Rae Bareli) and Nagar Panchayat Khimsepur (Farrukhabad). It approved a proposal to upgrade Nagar Panchayat Bilariaganj to Nagar Palika Parishad by including 66 more villages therein.