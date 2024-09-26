Uttar Pradesh cabinet okays overhaul of municipal cadre to strengthen civic governance

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a comprehensive restructuring of the state’s municipal cadre after nearly 50 years to boost the efficiency and capacity of urban local bodies (ULBs) as they manage growing urbanisation and increasingly complex projects. The decision by the U.P. cabinet will lead to the creation of 6,686 new posts, up from 3,085, and strengthen the administrative, revenue and sanitation cadres, besides introducing environment and town planning cadres. (FILE PHOTO)

The decision taken by the U.P. cabinet on Tuesday will lead to the creation of 6,686 new posts across various cadres, up from 3,085, and strengthen the administrative, revenue and sanitation cadres, besides introducing environment and town planning cadres.

Uttar Pradesh is projected to see over 50% of its citizens living in urban areas by 2051. The number of ULBs has already surged from 650 in 2011 to 762 in 2024, making it essential for the state’s urban development department to evolve to meet the increasing demands of modern urban governance.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said that the department is overseeing a range of ambitious urban projects, including Smart City initiatives, AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

These initiatives, along with the need for sustainable infrastructure, green spaces and efficient waste management systems, have expanded the department’s scope far beyond traditional municipal functions.

The overhaul is expected to bring multiple benefits, including more effective planning and execution of urban projects, improved service delivery, enhanced revenue collection, faster adoption of technology, and better coordination across urban governance processes.

Emphasising the importance of restructuring, Amrit Abhijat stated: “The urban landscape of Uttar Pradesh is changing rapidly, and our existing municipal cadre is no longer sufficient to handle the complex demands of urban development today. This restructuring is not just an administrative shift but a strategic initiative to equip ULBs with the expertise and resources necessary for Uttar Pradesh’s urban renewal.”

The restructuring divides municipal corporations and municipalities into three categories based on population size, addressing key challenges such as inadequate human resources.

The number of specialized posts will increase significantly, with the Civil Engineering cadre alone expanding from 418 to 1,517 posts to improve infrastructure planning and execution.

PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE

New cadres like the environment and planning services have been introduced, and existing specialized cadres—such as urban planning, horticulture, and animal welfare—have been strengthened to ensure professional expertise in governance.

TECHNOLOGY AND TRANSPARENCY

New roles have been created to handle IT infrastructure, data management, and e-governance initiatives, encouraging greater transparency and adoption of modern urban management technologies.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

The restructuring also includes a stronger focus on citizen services and community outreach, aiming to foster participatory urban development.

Amrit Abhijat added, “This restructuring is a game-changer for urban development in Uttar Pradesh. It will help us build smarter, more sustainable, and livable cities, laying the foundation for urban spaces that not only meet basic needs but also aspire to global urban standards.”

The urban development department is now preparing a detailed plan for recruiting, training and deploying new personnel to ensure a smooth transition to the updated cadre structure.