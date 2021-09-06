Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets flood-affected people in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met flood-affected people at Sadar tehsil, Belwar and Kauriram in Gorakhpur where he also distributed relief material.

He assured the flood victims that his government stood firmly with them, and it would offer full support.

“The water level has increased, but timely work on repair of embankment, along with swift relief work, has checked losses,” the chief minister said to reporters on the second day of his two-day visit to Gorakhpur.

He reiterated that a special sanitation drive till September 12 was being carried out to check the spread of diseases after floods. He also felicitated some sanitation workers.

Yogi Adityanath also said the state was getting rid of mafia, mosquito and filth, and scripting a new story of development.

“There was a time when eastern Uttar Pradesh was a hub of mafia and also cases of malaria, encephalitis and dengue were on surge in the region but now the conditions have changed,” he said.

Speaking at the beginning of a sanitisation drive here, he said encephalitis had been “controlled” in the state due to sanitisation and taking adequate measures.

“Encephalitis has reduced to minimum level with toilets in every home,” he said.

Adityanath also remembered second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan whose birth anniversary on September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day.

He said, “The sanitisation drive has begun on the anniversary of second president Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and it will continue till September 12.”

The chief minister applauded Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) district magistrate Suhas Yathiraj who bagged a silver medal in men’s singles in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple where he listened to the problems of people and directed the officials concerned to address their issues.

