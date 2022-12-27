Uttar Pradesh Engineers’ body demands probe into mysterious death of Lalitpur JE

A delegation of the body representing power sector junior engineers on Monday met the U.P. Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management demanding a high-level probe into the mysterious circumstances that drove a young junior engineer in Lalitpur to suicide on Sunday.

The delegation led by Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Parishad Junior Engineer Sangthan patron Satnam Singh also claimed that the JE was under depression due to undue work pressure resulting in his death under mysterious circumstances.

The delegation told the management that an increasing number of engineers were falling prey to depression because of which some engineers had even died recently either by suicide or health-related issues.

“The WhatsApp chat of the Lalitpur JE clearly indicated that he was under severe depression that he gave vent to it through messages in the colleagues’ chat group,” the delegation said.

Satnam Singh said that UPPCL engineers, especially junior engineers, were under constant work pressure and fear of being penalised even as they were grappling with the paucity of resources to maintain power supply.

“Only a few days ago, I raised this issue with energy minister AK Sharma in a function,” Singh said adding “First, the department must ensure availability of resources and manpower besides proper training of new engineers before setting impractical targets for them.”