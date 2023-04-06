UPEIDA for strict check on stunt bikers on Purvanchal Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has requested police officers to check activities of the stunt bikers on the Purvanchal Expressway. A video of the stunt bikers had gone viral on social media on April 2. (For Representation)

As per a UPEIDA spokesperson, taking cognizance of the video of the stunt bikers that went viral on social media on April 2, the chief executive officer, UPEIDA, has shot off a letter to the police officers of all the districts through which the expressway passes to check such activities of the stunt bikers.

“Strict action should be taken to curb activities of the bikers effectively. Instructions have also been given to identify the bikers after investigation and to find out the possible laxity of UPEIDA security personnel,” he said.

The 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway passes through nine districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.