Uttar Pradesh: Former MP Akshay Pratap Singh gets seven-year jail term in cheating and forgery case
A special MP/MLA court on Wednesday sentenced former MP and outgoing MLC Akshay Pratap Singh aka Gopalji to seven years’ imprisonment in a case of cheating and forgery.
The special court in Pratapagh had on March 15 found Akshay Pratap guilty of obtaining an arms (revolver) licence on a fake address. It announced the quantum of sentence on Wednesday.
The case was registered against Akshay Pratap Singh under the Indian Penal Code sections 420, 468 and 471.
Akshay Pratap Singh is said to be a close aide of former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya, who heads the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik. Raghuraj Pratap Singh was re-elected from Kunda in Pratapagarh district in the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Akshay Pratap Singh was a candidate of Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in the upcoming MLC elections.
Akshay Pratap Singh is a resident of Jamo area in Amethi, but he obtained the revolver licence by showing a Pratapgarh address.
The then police station in-charge had filed a case against him in 1997 at the Nagar Kotwali. The case was going on in the MP/MLA court.
Akshay Pratap Singh had been elected to the Lok Sabha from Pratapgarh on the Samajwadi Party ticket in 2004. He was elected to the UP Legislative Council from the Pratapgarh local area constituency in March 2016.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics