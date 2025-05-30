Uttar Pradesh government signs MoU with Australia’s Monash University

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh government sees education not just as a way to obtain degrees, but as a key driver of the state’s overall development. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends an MoU signing ceremony between the Uttar Pradesh government and Monash University, Australia, in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

The chief minister made the remark even as a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and Australia’s Monash University in his presence. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Uttar Pradesh a “capital of knowledge” on the global education map.

The MoU marks a significant step towards global academic integration, a press statement issued by the state government said.

The agreement aims to provide students and faculty members from basic, secondary, and higher education institutions across the state with a global platform for research, innovation, training and technical collaboration.

“This partnership will incorporate quality, innovation and global perspective in the education system of the state and will prove helpful in preparing the youth for global competition,” the chief minister added.

Calling the MoU in line with the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, he said it would promote multi-dimensional learning, skill development and international cooperation.

Referring to the state’s earlier collaboration with the Western Sydney University, the chief minister said the new tie-up with Monash University is another major step toward meeting global education standards. He added that Gautam Buddha University will serve as the central hub for implementing this partnership and directed its vice chancellor to ensure successful discharge of this responsibility.

Yogi also highlighted India’s ancient tradition of knowledge, recalling the Vedic saying, “Aa no bhadra kratavo yantu vishwatah” (let noble thoughts come to us from all directions of the world.) He described the MoU as a modern expression of this timeless vision.

“Such partnerships will give the state a leading position on the global education map,” he added.