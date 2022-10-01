Uttar Pradesh government to set up financial intelligence unit to probe economic offences

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a financial intelligence unit to probe cases of economic offences.

Besides, the criminal investigation department (CB-CID) and Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) of the Uttar Pradesh police will be developed as professional investigation agencies. The state agencies will work in coordination with CBI and other national investigation agencies.

These decisions were taken at chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with home department and state police officials to review the functioning of CB-CID, ACO and fire department.

In view of increasing cases of economic offences, it is necessary to constitute a financial intelligence unit in the state, Yogi Adityanath said. Special police officers should be appointed to the unit, he said.

He directed officials to prepare a detailed proposal for establishment of the financial intelligence unit and submit it to the Uttar Pradesh government as soon as possible.

With changing times, there is a need for a comprehensive improvement in the functioning of ACO, he said, adding that efforts should be made to make proceedings transparent and effective with maximum use of technology.

“It needs to be integrated with dial 112. Digitisation of records and procedures for investigation should be done,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Personnel should be trained to make it a professional agency. The process of investigation should be made more effective and prosecution proceedings should be improved, he said.

He called for a review of pending corruption cases and other cases pending in courts.

At present, 27 special courts are functional under the Prevention of Corruption Act but these courts are located at five places.

The officers should prepare proposal for the establishment of the courts at divisional headquarters, he said.

Describing CB-CID as an important investigation unit, he said, “We have to make necessary reforms to make it one of the best investigative agencies in the country. Be it organisational changes or technological upgrade, officers should prepare an action plan for comprehensive improvement of the agency in every area.”

On the basis of merit, maximum number of cases should be given to CB-CID. All cases pending before CB-CID should be disposed of in a timebound manner, he said, adding that the agency should be connected with CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking networking systems).

CM ORDERS FIRE AUDIT IN ALL DISTRICTS

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday ordered fire audit of industrial units, schools, multi-storied buildings, hospitals and hotels in all districts of the state.

“The untimely death of even a single person in a fire accident is sad. It’s a loss to the society, we have to be vigilant with zero tolerance towards safety standards,” he said at a high-level meeting.

Schoolchildren should be taught fire prevention methods and fire safety subject be included in the curriculum, he added.

People should be informed properly about the use of firefighting equipment, he said.

Issuance of NOC (no objection certificate for buildings should not be kept pending unnecessarily, he said.

The chief minister said NOC should be issued after conducting a test within a time limit and the standard must be strictly adhered to. No NOC should be issued to buildings without adherence to standards, he made it clear.

There is a facility to obtain all NOCs in the state through Nivesh Mitra Portal and Fire Service Portal, he said, adding it’s a good effort in line with the resolution of Ease of Doing Business. “With the help of technology, we should make such arrangements at the district level, so that the information about retesting, validity date of fire-fighting equipment of each building can also be made available online,” he said.

Concerted efforts should be made to further reduce the response time of fire brigade, he said.

Calling for trained and qualified personnel to be deployed in the fire department, he said there should be no shortage of human resources and equipment at any centre. The selection process should be completed as expeditiously as possible for all categories of vacant posts, he said.

The chief minister directed procurement of necessary equipment for better relief and rescue operations for multi-storied buildings.

Fire stations are functional in 299 tehsils and should be set up in the remaining 68 tehsils and then at the police station level, he said.

