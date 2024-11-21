Uttar Pradesh govt likely to set up corporation for outsourced, contractual staff

The Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating setting up a new corporation to deal with the issues concerning outsourced and contractual employees and bring about an improvement in the wages paid to them, besides the conditions linked to their services in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government proposes to work out rules to govern service conditions for outsourced and contractual staff, and fix minimum wages for them. (PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION)

It proposes to work out rules to govern their service conditions, fix minimum wages for them, discontinue the services of agencies providing outsourced or contractual employees and have provisions to give preference to such employees in getting a regular job with the corporation or the departments where deployed.

Though a final decision in this regard will be taken when the issue is placed before the state cabinet for its approval, chief minister Yogi Adityanath viewed a presentation in this regard at a high-level meeting here on Wednesday.

“Yes, the state government is contemplating a move to set up such a corporation and the issue will be placed before the state cabinet,” said a senior officer.

As of now, the state government engages about 10 to 12 lakh contractual and outsourced employees in different departments and the new corporation will be tasked with recruiting and deploying such employees in different departments.

Much significance is being attached to the move in the corridors of power here. Various organisations representing the state government’s employees, which remain opposed to the idea of outsourcing, may welcome the move. “Yes, we welcome the move. This issue came up at a high-level meeting that was attended by secretaries of different departments. We have been told the new corporation would be tasked to bring about an improvement in service conditions of outsourced and contractual employees,” said VP Mishra, president of joint front representing employees and teachers (Karmchari-Shikshak Samyukta Morcha). Office bearers of other such organisations were not available for comments.