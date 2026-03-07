Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to install biogas plants in more than 300 cow shelters across the state to linking livestock protection with modern technology and rural employment, according to an official statement. Uttar Pradesh govt to install biogas plants in 300 cow shelters

The initiative will use cow dung and cow urine to produce clean energy, organic manure and other by-products. Officials said the project aims to create employment opportunities in rural areas while strengthening cow protection efforts.

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog, said the project aims to connect "Gau Sanrakshan" with a self-reliant rural economy through a scientific approach.

According to the statement, the project is being led by Yashraj Gupta, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, who partnered with a team of engineers to develop technology-driven solutions for cow shelters.

Gupta recently met Ayog officials in Jalaun district with four colleagues to finalise the implementation strategy. Officials said Gupta left a software job to work on the project aimed at promoting a cow-based rural economy. He said effective application of modern technology to cow-based resources can significantly boost rural incomes and contribute to sustainable development, the statement said.

The project will be implemented initially in cow shelters in Jalaun district. Biogas plants there will produce organic manure, bio-CNG and electricity. After successful implementation, the model will be expanded to more than 300 shelters across the Uttar Pradesh.

The project will also promote the "Panchagavya value chain," involving products derived from cow urine, dung, milk, curd and ghee for industrial use and marketing, it said.

Syam Bihari Gupta said the government wants cow shelters to evolve into centres for livestock protection as well as energy and organic manure production. This transition is expected to generate employment and increase incomes of farmers in rural areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.