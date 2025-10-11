Uttar Pradesh has evolved from BIMARU to entrepreneurial powerhouse: Yogi at Swadeshi Mela

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday afternoon urged the youth to take advantage of the government’s initiatives designed to promote entrepreneurship. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a vendor at the Swadeshi Mela in Gorakhpur on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Inaugurating the Swadeshi Mela at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur, he encouraged youngsters to become job creators rather than job seekers. Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM Yuva) scheme, loans provided to set up businesses are completely guarantee-free and interest-free, he said.

Interacting with beneficiaries of the CM Yuva scheme, he said, “In the CM Yuva scheme, the government takes responsibility for both the loan guarantee and the interest. Additionally, the government provides 10% margin money to the beneficiaries. In the first phase, loans of up to ₹5 lakh are being provided, which will be increased to ₹10 lakh in the next phases.”

Swadeshi Melas are being organised across all districts to promote local enterprise and self-reliance, he said.

Recalling the recently held UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, he said that over 2,250 entrepreneurs showcased their products, 500 foreign buyers participated and trade worth ₹11,200 crore was conducted.

“This is the new picture of Uttar Pradesh, a state that has transformed from a ‘BIMARU’ condition into an entrepreneurial powerhouse,” he said.

Appealing to citizens to buy indigenous products, he said, “When we adopt Swadeshi, we respect the hard work of our artisans and ensure that India’s money remains within the country. Money spent on foreign goods often ends up funding terrorism, extremism, or separatism. But Swadeshi strengthens our nation.”

He added that the path to a Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh, and Viksit Gorakhpur lies in promoting homegrown industries. Urging citizens to embrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ initiatives, he said, “Before 2017, even Lakshmi-Ganesh idols for Diwali came from China, but through the ODOP scheme, terracotta idols made in UP are now sold across markets and terracotta has received a GI Tag.”

“We will provide even bigger platforms for Swadeshi products in the coming time,” he said.

He added that Uttar Pradesh now holds the highest number of GI tags in India and has become the country’s largest mobile manufacturing hub, producing 60% of India’s mobile phones.

He distributed industrial incentives under the textile policy and loans to young entrepreneurs under the CM Yuva Udyami scheme.

Highlighting UP’s rapid development, he said, “From highways and railways to airways and waterways, the state has made remarkable progress.”

Union minister of state for rural development Kamlesh Paswan said, “Under CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh has played a commendable role in realizing PM Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Today, even BrahMos missiles and AK-203 rifles are being manufactured in UP — the state has achieved unprecedented progress.”

MSME, Khadi and textile minister Rakesh Sachan added, “Uttar Pradesh is the first state to organise Swadeshi Melas simultaneously across all districts. The three successful editions of the UP International Trade Show have boosted Brand UP. So far, 95,000 youths have received loans under the CM Yuva Udyami Yojana, and 96 lakh MSME units are contributing significantly to the state’s economy.”

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said, “CM Yogi has transformed Uttar Pradesh from a backward state into an ‘Uttam Pradesh’. His visionary ODOP scheme has become a model for the entire nation.”