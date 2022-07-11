Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data.
In the past 48-hours, a total 548 fresh Covid cases were reported.
Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data.
Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.
The state has administered a total 343014279 doses of anti-Covid vaccine, including 175837835 first and 163474453 second doses.
“Till now a total 118064137 Covid samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
“In the past 24-hours, 186 patients recovered and till now
2068385 patients have recovered in the state. The recovery rate is 98.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
The state has reported a total 2094237 Covid cases, including 23547 deaths, till now.
Among total active Covid cases highest 522 are in Lucknow followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 311, Gaziabad 172, according to the data.
Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Lalitpur and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases.
-
To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.
-
Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe
The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas. The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.
-
Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort ₹4.68 lakh from MBA student
Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.
-
‘Number 1’ is blue-eyed boy, second accused an approver, Anil Deshmukh tells HC seeking bail
Mumbai Seeking bail in the money laundering and extortion charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the 'number 1 beneficiary' of the extorted money i.e. former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has become the 'blue-eyed boy of central investigating agencies', whereas the second accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, has been made an approver against him. HC will continue hearing arguments of Deshmukh on July 19.
-
Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi
LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP's Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government's policy to promote religious tourism. The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project. Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics