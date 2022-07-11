Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases

Among fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18
Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation. (File photo)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 10:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data.

In the past 48-hours, a total 548 fresh Covid cases were reported.

Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data.

Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.

The state has administered a total 343014279 doses of anti-Covid vaccine, including 175837835 first and 163474453 second doses.

“Till now a total 118064137 Covid samples have been tested in the state,” said Amit Mohan Prasad additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.

“In the past 24-hours, 186 patients recovered and till now

2068385 patients have recovered in the state. The recovery rate is 98.76%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

The state has reported a total 2094237 Covid cases, including 23547 deaths, till now.

Among total active Covid cases highest 522 are in Lucknow followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 311, Gaziabad 172, according to the data.

Hamirpur, Hathras, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Lalitpur and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • On July 10, the police headquarter (PHQ) wrote to the heads of various wings of the police force and district police chiefs regarding with re-employment of ASIs, SIs and inspectors on contractual basis and sought a detailed proposal by July 12. (HT Photo)

    To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers

    Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.

  • The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday. (Picture for representation)

    Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe

    The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas. The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.

  • Police officials said the MBA student was befriended by a woman through a dating app (HT Photo)

    Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort 4.68 lakh from MBA student

    Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.

  • Deshmukh has claimed that Vaze’s statements, based on which he has been implicated, lacks credibility as he was accused in multiple cases, including a murder case (HT PHOTO)

    ‘Number 1’ is blue-eyed boy, second accused an approver, Anil Deshmukh tells HC seeking bail

    Mumbai Seeking bail in the money laundering and extortion charges registered by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, former home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the 'number 1 beneficiary' of the extorted money i.e. former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, has become the 'blue-eyed boy of central investigating agencies', whereas the second accused, dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze, has been made an approver against him. HC will continue hearing arguments of Deshmukh on July 19.

  • While the geographical limits of the Mishrikh Naimisharanya municipality would be extended, the entire route of the panch kosi, 14 kosi and 84 kosi parikramas in Naimisharanya would be developed like Ayodhya. (File Photo)

    Religious tourism in UP: Naimisharanya to be developed on lines of Ayodhya and Kashi

    LUCKNOW The religious town of Naimisharanya in UP's Sitapur district, about 90 km from Lucknow, will see development on the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the state government's policy to promote religious tourism. The government has decided to develop Naimisharanya as Naimish Dham -a Vedic city and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to acquire land for the project. Naimisharanya is among the most revered religious tourism destinations for Hindus.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out