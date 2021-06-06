Uttar Pradesh records 1,165 new Covid-19 cases; tally nearing 1.7 million

Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 caseload surged to 1,698,389 on Sunday with 1,165 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 21,252 as 101 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

Of the fresh cases, 102 were reported from Kanpur, 91 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 55 from Meerut and 51 from Varanasi. Thirty-six districts reported fresh infections in single digits, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Kanpur reported the maximum number of deaths at 16, followed by 11 in Shahjahanpur and eight in Bareilly, it said.

As many as 2,446 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged in a day. With this, the total number of discharged patients has increased to 16,59,209.

There are 17,928 active cases in the state, according to the statement.

The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent.

The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 0.3 per cent on Saturday and has remained below 1 per cent for almost two weeks now.

Only five districts in the state have a TPR between 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent, the statement said.

So far, over 53.1 million samples have been tested in the state, with more than 309,000 being tested the previous day, it said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

He stressed intensifying contact tracing for early detection of Covid patients.

"Contact tracing needs to be further improved to break the chain of transmission. On confirmation of a positive case, at least 15 people who might have come in direct contact with that person should be traced and tested to ensure early detection and treatment," the chief minister said at the meeting.

These efforts are the only way to keep the coronavirus fatality rate low and prevent the spread of the infection, Adityanath said.