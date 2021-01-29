Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities
Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 216 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,99,837, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,646.
A total of 521 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has come down to 5,918 in the state while the total number of those recovering from the infection reached 5,85,273, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.
The death toll in the state has now reached 8,646, he said.
So far, over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday, Prasad said.
About the Covid-19 vaccination drive going on in the state, Prasad said that by 3 pm over 85,000 people have been administered vaccine on Friday.
The next sessions will be held on February 4 and 5 to complete the first dose of the vaccine to all the health workers and the vaccination of frontline workers will start from February 5, Prasad said.
Plans are to complete administration of two doses to healthcare and frontline workers by March 25 and start the vaccination of those over 50 years of age thereafter, he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s tableau adjudged best at Republic Day parade in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
66.41% health workers get Covid-19 vaccine shots in 3rd round in UP
- 173 cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported from across the state, where vaccination drive was conducted from 9am to 5pm, said officials.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to cover 4.80 lakh health workers in 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for the completion of healthcare workers’ vaccination on schedule.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird Flu: Over 7,100 birds culled in UP’s biggest-ever operation since 2013
- In two previous culling operation this year in Uttar Pradesh, some poultry birds were killed in Sherpur area in Pilibhit district and wild birds were culled in Kanpur zoo earlier this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Amethi, plans public meeting next month
- Priyanka said the Congress party’s first priority was to rebuild and strengthen the party organization in the constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Adityanath says plans afoot to make Ayodhya major tourist centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fissures in BKU Bhanu over withdrawal from farmers protest, leaders defy call S
- A senior farmer leader of the group, Chaudhary Diwakar Singh said he was shocked by the decision to suspend the movement taken by the group’s chief and has therefore convened an emergency meeting of the organization's office bearers in the area on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of turning resentment of farmers into anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 UP scribes booked for ‘public mischief’ over a government event involving kids
- The function in question was held to mark the UP foundation day and was attended by state minister for technology, other public representatives and the district administration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Republic Day, time capsule buried to mark 100 years of AMU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh to finish vaccinating all health workers by Feb 5 in phase 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox