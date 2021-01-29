Uttar Pradesh reports 216 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 216 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,99,837, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,646.

A total of 521 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases has come down to 5,918 in the state while the total number of those recovering from the infection reached 5,85,273, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The death toll in the state has now reached 8,646, he said.

So far, over 2.76 crore samples have been tested in the state, with more than 1.20 lakh being tested on Thursday, Prasad said.

About the Covid-19 vaccination drive going on in the state, Prasad said that by 3 pm over 85,000 people have been administered vaccine on Friday.

The next sessions will be held on February 4 and 5 to complete the first dose of the vaccine to all the health workers and the vaccination of frontline workers will start from February 5, Prasad said.

Plans are to complete administration of two doses to healthcare and frontline workers by March 25 and start the vaccination of those over 50 years of age thereafter, he added.