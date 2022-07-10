Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday.
“Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
“Till now 2067880 patients have defeated Covid infection including 367 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.
The state has till now administered a total of 342597956 doses of Covid vaccine, including 215354 doses in the past 24 hours.
Among beneficiaries, 153490991 received the first dose and 144217721 were administered the second dose. Between the age group of 15-18 years, 14033413 received the first dose and 12491174 were administered the second dose, while for those between 12 and 15 years, a total of 8279300 first dose and 6412627-second dose have been administered in the state. Till now, a total of 3672730 precaution doses have been administered, according to the data from the health department.
-
Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise
In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.
-
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
-
Son killed 64-year-old farmer for property: Ludhiana police
A day after a 64-year-old farmer was found murdered in his cattle shed in Chankoian Khurd village of Doraha, police booked his son for murder on Saturday. The accused, Jaswinder Singh alias Jassi, allegedly murdered his father, Jagdev Singh, for their ancestral property. His younger brother is in Canada, while his sister is settled in the United States of America. While the accused is on the run, a probe is on to find his accomplices.
-
PMC decides to lift trash along highways on NHAI vehicle
As citizens continue to throw garbage along the highways, mainly the Satara highway, the Pune Municipal Corporation and National Highways Authority of India have jointly decided to act on it. During the meeting held on Friday, NHAI has promised the Pune civic body officials to provide one vehicle for garbage collection and recruit staff for patrolling along the highways to stop garbage dumping.
-
1,100 traffic cops to man 211 water-logged locations across city
The Gurugram traffic police will deploy 1,100 personnel at 211 points across the city during monsoon to regulate traffic and tow away vehicles, said officials on Saturday adding that it is the first monsoon where traffic police will extensively make use of CCTV surveillance to deploy personnel at waterlogged spots. Most of the CCTV cameras have been installed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority in the last one year.
