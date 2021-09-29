Uttar Pradesh’s free coaching scheme helps students crack UPSC, JEE

Three students enrolled with the Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana, cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 exams, within three months of its launch.

The scheme, Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana, is essentially a free coaching scheme for poor but meritorious students. CM Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated the ‘Abhyudaya’ scheme on February 15.

The students who passed the UPSC exam include Srijan Varma (AIR 39), Aakash Singh (AIR 128), and Kishlay Kushwaha (AIR 526).

Number of other students cracked the joint entrance examination (JEE). Those who got selected include Devraj Arya, Mohd Tarique, Rashi Sharma, Shrey Malik, Satendra Gangwar, Prince Singh, Anuradha Yadav, Ali Khan among others.

Commissioner Lucknow and nodal officer of Abhyuday scheme, Ranjan Kumar said that the examination for admission to the next batch of JEE (advanced) will be conducted on October 3. Exam for selection for coaching of UPSC (preliminary) will be on October 10.

“To ensure larger participation of students in various competitive examinations, the UP government gives free-of-cost training at Abhyudaya. These training classes were given online during the multiple lockdowns that the state went through,” Kumar said.

More than 5000 students through offline medium and over 10,000 students through the online medium are being prepared for NEET, CDS, JEE, NDA and civil services examinations, he said.

The state government also intends to provide tablets to some students selected under the scheme so that they can use digital resources to prepare for the examinations, officials said. The process of bidding on the GEM portal for the distribution of 9640 tablets is in final stage, officials said.

As part of the Abhyuday Scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government has set up coaching centers and offer free classes to prepare the students for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) for engineering, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the medical aspirants, the entrance exam for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams.

The ‘Abhyuday’ coaching centers were set up at the divisional level in the first phase and will be followed up at the district level in the next phase.