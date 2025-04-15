Uttar Pradesh’s zero poverty scheme to be named after Ambedkar, says Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the state’s zero poverty scheme to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Monday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying floral tribute on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Today, on the birth anniversary of Babasaheb, I wish to dedicate the scheme to Babasaheb. This scheme will be dedicated to Babasahab and will be known by his name only. UP, the biggest state population-wise, will be first to move towards zero poverty,” the chief minister said. He was addressing an event organised on the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus in Lucknow.

“U.P. has taken the initiative for zero poverty. In the past eight years, the government has done (work) for Musahar, Vantangia, Tharu, Shahariya, Gond and Kol communities, providing land, houses, toilets, pension to those eligible, besides ration cards and Ayushman cards. This trend is being taken forward under the zero poverty programme and we are going to connect 14 to 15 lakh families with all facilities in one go. I say this on 14 April,” the chief minister asserted.

“You will find 20 to 25 families in each gram panchayat are yet to get benefits of the major schemes. These facilities will be provided by the double engine government,” he said.

On October 2, 2024, Uttar Pradesh decided to eliminate extreme poverty from the state and called it the zero poverty campaign.

“The effort to fulfil the dream of Babasaheb in India was first initiated by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and it was given a push by present PM Narendra Modi. Can we imagine that in just 10 years, India became the first country to give rights to all its people. A total of 80 crore people are getting free ration, 50 crore got Ayushman Bharat cover, 12 crore got house with toilet, 45 crore people could open Jan Dhan bank accounts, 10 crore families are getting Ujjawala cooking gas cylinders and four crore houses to families. Till now, one crore Dalits and the poor have got Gharauni (papers) and a total of 56 lakh have got homes too,” the CM shared.

“When we speak about Babasaheb, the world is surprised how can a common man born in a poor family, obtain the world’s highest degree in adverse conditions and emerge as a leader for the suppressed. The world believes he must be a great man,” the chief minister said.

“When he thought of higher education, he went to England. But he didn’t have money. Maharaja Vadodara gave a scholarship and then Ambedkar obtained a degree. He (Ambedkar) had just one thing in mind: Nothing for the self but to get the rights of deprived and the suppressed and for their freedom. Babasaheb entered the freedom struggle too.”

“Those opposed to the freedom of India believed India won’t remain united. In India, 140 crore people are connected with democratic values and it is the biggest democracy of the world. It was made possible only with the Constitution made by Babasaheb,” Adityanath further said.

In Uttar Pradesh, we are running the CM Yuva Udyami scheme particularly for backwards and Dalits, he said, adding that till now 30,000 youths have got interest-free loans and this figure will be one lakh in the coming year.

“History makes us learn too. He (Ambedkar) suffered insults, but never allowed insult to the country. This was his greatness that is why free India bows before him. That is why his birth anniversary is being observed across the country with grace. Many even tried to bribe Babasaheb but he said he was born Indian and will remain an Indian,” the chief minister said.

Pointing at the Opposition, the chief minister said, “The Congress and the SP used to insult Babasaheb. They never allowed his memorial to be built in Delhi. The Samajwadi Party had said they will pull down the memorial to Babasaheb if it is made. Today, the entire India is paying tribute to Babasaheb who said “be educated”. If we are educated, we won’t get distracted,” he said.