Uttar Pradesh targets NAAC recognition for 25% colleges by 2026

Uttar Pradesh targets NAAC accreditation for 25% of its colleges by 2026, with nearly 1,000 institutions already shortlisted, stated state government in a press release issued on Saturday. The NAAC team inspected the university from July 31 to August 2, awarding high scores across various criteria. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Additionally, under provisions allowing private sector participation, several universities have been granted recognition. Recently, the state cabinet has approved the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee–Chevening Uttar Pradesh State Government Scholarship Scheme, which will enable meritorious students from the state to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom (UK).

This expansion is introducing smart classes, digital learning, sports, and English-medium education for students. To ensure quality education for the children of daily wagers, Atal Residential Schools are operating in all 18 divisions, while girls receive residential education through Kasturba Gandhi Schools.

The press statement further added that initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have equipped government schools with modern facilities, while in higher education, new projects have been launched alongside upgrades to older institutions.

Boosts to med, tech edu infra

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has earned an A++ grade in the latest NAAC evaluation, with a CGPA of 3.67. The NAAC team inspected the university from July 31 to August 2, awarding high scores across various criteria.

Over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has transformed medical education and health infrastructure, with 80 medical colleges now operational across the state. An AYUSH University has been established in Gorakhpur, while in the field of technical education, unique initiatives are underway, including plans to develop Knowledge Cities in several districts such as Kanpur and Gorakhpur.

Op Kayakalp, Project Alankar transform schools

Since 2017, Operation Kayakalp has strengthened the basic infrastructure of government schools, raising the availability of basic facilities from 36% to 96%. Libraries have been set up in 1.32 lakh schools, and 15.37 crore free textbooks have been distributed. Under Project Alankar, 2,441 secondary government schools have been upgraded to meet 35 infrastructure standards, including smart classes, labs, libraries, and working environments. According to the press statement, these efforts have led to a 23% rise in enrolment in government secondary schools and better attendance in primary schools.